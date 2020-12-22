Critical Review: Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) vs. Emerge Energy Services (OTCMKTS:EMESQ)

Emerge Energy Services (OTCMKTS:EMESQ) and Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Emerge Energy Services and Compass Minerals International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emerge Energy Services N/A N/A N/A Compass Minerals International 5.73% 21.38% 3.79%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Emerge Energy Services and Compass Minerals International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emerge Energy Services $313.59 million 0.00 -$128.54 million N/A N/A Compass Minerals International $1.49 billion 1.40 $62.50 million $1.92 32.03

Compass Minerals International has higher revenue and earnings than Emerge Energy Services.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Emerge Energy Services and Compass Minerals International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Emerge Energy Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Compass Minerals International 1 4 3 0 2.25

Compass Minerals International has a consensus price target of $62.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.81%. Given Compass Minerals International’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Compass Minerals International is more favorable than Emerge Energy Services.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.2% of Compass Minerals International shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Compass Minerals International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Compass Minerals International beats Emerge Energy Services on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Emerge Energy Services Company Profile

Emerge Energy Services LP is engaged in owning, operation, acquisition and development of energy service assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two business segments: sand and fuel processing and distribution. Emerge Energy Services LP is based in Southlake, Texas.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc., produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products. This segment provides products for use as a deicer for roadways, consumer, and professional use; as an ingredient in chemical production; for water treatment, human, and animal nutrition; and for various other consumer and industrial uses, as well as records management services. The Plant Nutrition North America segment offers sulfate of potash specialty fertilizers in various grades, including agricultural products used in broadcast spreaders, direct application, and liquid fertilizer solutions; turf products used by the turf and ornamental markets, as well as for blends used on golf course greens; organic products under the Protassium+ brand; and micronutrient products under the Wolf Trax brand, as well as specialty plant nutrition solution-based products and chemical solutions. This segment provides its products to distributors and retailers of crop inputs, as well as growers. The Plant Nutrition South America segment offers various specialty plant nutrients and supplements; water and wastewater treatment chemicals for cleaning, decontaminating, and purifying water; and process chemicals for industrial use. The company was formerly known as Salt Holdings Corporation and changed its name to Compass Minerals International, Inc. in December 2003. Compass Minerals International, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Overland Park, Kansas.

