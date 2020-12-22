Critical Survey: GATX (NYSE:GATX) & Online Vacation Center (OTCMKTS:ONVC)

GATX (NYSE:GATX) and Online Vacation Center (OTCMKTS:ONVC) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

GATX has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Online Vacation Center has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.7% of GATX shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of GATX shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 71.3% of Online Vacation Center shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for GATX and Online Vacation Center, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GATX 0 2 2 0 2.50 Online Vacation Center 0 0 0 0 N/A

GATX currently has a consensus price target of $72.75, indicating a potential downside of 12.49%. Given GATX’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe GATX is more favorable than Online Vacation Center.

Profitability

This table compares GATX and Online Vacation Center’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GATX 14.96% 9.01% 1.97% Online Vacation Center N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GATX and Online Vacation Center’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GATX $1.39 billion 2.09 $211.20 million $5.51 15.09 Online Vacation Center $20.92 million 1.09 $2.93 million N/A N/A

GATX has higher revenue and earnings than Online Vacation Center.

Summary

GATX beats Online Vacation Center on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GATX

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, Portfolio Management, and American Steamship Company (ASC). It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries. The company also offers services, including the interior cleaning of railcars, the routine maintenance and repair of car body and safety appliances, regulatory compliance works, wheelset replacements, interior blast and lining operations, exterior blast and painting, and car stenciling. In addition, it leases aircraft spare engines and liquefied gas-carrying vessels, as well as manages portfolios of assets for third parties. Further, the company operates a fleet of vessels that provide waterborne transportation of dry bulk commodities, such as iron ore, coal, limestone aggregates, and metallurgical limestone for the steel making, automobile manufacturing, electricity generation, and non-residential construction markets. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 147,000 railcars; 601 four-axle and 28 six-axle locomotives; and 11 vessels. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Online Vacation Center

Online Vacation Center Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides vacation travel and marketing services in the United States. The company offers vacation services for affluent retiree markets; and river, ocean, and land vacation packages, as well as operates a franchise that focused on travel sales through mobile agents. It also publishes three travel newsletters, such as Top Travel Deals, Spotlight, and TravelFlash; and operates a Website that connects travelers with Websites to purchase hotel, resort, and vacation packages. The company was founded in 1972 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

