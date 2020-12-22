CrossFirst Bankshares (NYSE:CFB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

CrossFirst Bankshares (NYSE:CFB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CrossFirst Bankshares Inc. is a bank holding company which, through its wholly-owned subsidiary CrossFirst Bank, provides personal banking, wealth management, loans, savings accounts, leasing, retirement plans, investment management and insurance services to businesses. It operates primarily in Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma and Texas. CrossFirst Bankshares Inc. is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas. “

Get CrossFirst Bankshares alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CFB. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Raymond James raised shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.75.

Shares of CFB traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.20. The company had a trading volume of 105,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,267. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.45. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 12-month low of $5.66 and a 12-month high of $14.50.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NYSE:CFB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. The company had revenue of $43.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.42 million.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 1,666.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,932 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the second quarter worth approximately $125,000.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides a range of banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, and professionals and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, and 1-4 family real estate loans, commercial loans, energy loans, and consumer loans.

Further Reading: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CrossFirst Bankshares (CFB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.