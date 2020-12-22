CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $215.81

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $215.81 and last traded at $215.44, with a volume of 23582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $210.65.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CrowdStrike from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.35.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $153.61 and its 200 day moving average is $126.72. The stock has a market cap of $48.73 billion, a PE ratio of -438.85 and a beta of 1.23.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.23. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 13.40% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. The company had revenue of $232.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.73, for a total value of $291,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Denis Oleary sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.37, for a total transaction of $3,584,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 952,965 shares of company stock valued at $147,044,503 in the last ninety days. 11.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 518.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,256,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,867,000 after purchasing an additional 9,434,623 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,136,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,685,000 after acquiring an additional 3,685,952 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,430,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,420 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,834,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,242,000 after acquiring an additional 825,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,013,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,523,000 after acquiring an additional 230,491 shares in the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRWD)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.