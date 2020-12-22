Crust Trading Down 11.5% Over Last 7 Days (CRU)

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 22nd. One Crust coin can now be purchased for about $3.52 or 0.00015172 BTC on popular exchanges. Crust has a market cap of $3.46 million and approximately $753,951.00 worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Crust has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000013 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004839 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 73% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Crust Profile

Crust (CRYPTO:CRU) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 2,000,010 coins and its circulating supply is 984,808 coins. Crust’s official message board is medium.com/@CrustNetwork. Crust’s official website is www.crust.network. Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial.

Buying and Selling Crust

Crust can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

