Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 67.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 114,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,175 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FOLD. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 33.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,113,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $156,926,000 after buying an additional 2,768,405 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,359,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,680,000 after acquiring an additional 274,966 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,825,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,016,000 after acquiring an additional 317,779 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 3.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,276,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,332,000 after purchasing an additional 79,834 shares during the period. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $32,068,000.

In other news, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 24,782 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total value of $344,221.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 363,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,049,653.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total value of $526,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 845,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,216,215.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $83,685 and sold 483,378 shares valued at $8,826,420. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOLD opened at $24.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of -21.01 and a beta of 1.60. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $24.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 5.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.63.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $67.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.04 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 120.18% and a negative return on equity of 73.81%. Analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.27.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to treat a range of rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting Phase 3 (ATB200-03) clinical study of AT-GAA for Pompe disease.

