Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $1.55 Million Position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,331 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HQY. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 79.7% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in HealthEquity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 1,339.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 6,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 6,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on HQY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on HealthEquity from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on HealthEquity from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of HealthEquity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.69.

In related news, Director Frank Medici sold 10,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.98, for a total transaction of $710,157.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,286 shares in the company, valued at $2,189,394.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP William Robert Otten sold 1,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $125,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,355,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ HQY opened at $66.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.33. HealthEquity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.40 and a twelve month high of $88.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 1,330.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.62.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $179.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.79 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 0.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc providing technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Recommended Story: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HQY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY).

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.