Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Stock Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 69.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 54,758 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 7.4% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,521,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,014,000 after buying an additional 241,897 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 768,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,164,000 after purchasing an additional 10,403 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 275.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 290,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,460,000 after purchasing an additional 212,776 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 572.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 872,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,413,000 after purchasing an additional 743,039 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 102.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 406,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,854,000 after purchasing an additional 206,317 shares in the last quarter. 76.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Trina M. Evans sold 15,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $261,865.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 83,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,380,566.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on KeyCorp from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on KeyCorp from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Wedbush downgraded KeyCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.23.

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $15.75 on Tuesday. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $20.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.57.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company. The company operates through the following segments: Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The Consumer Bank segment offers deposit and investment products, personal finance and financial wellness services, lending, mortgage and home equity, student loan refinancing, credit card, treasury services, and business advisory services.

