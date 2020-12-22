Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Lowers Holdings in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 57,018 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Rambus were worth $1,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heard Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rambus in the 3rd quarter worth $5,922,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Rambus by 88.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 470,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,438,000 after acquiring an additional 220,251 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Rambus by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,185,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,556,000 after acquiring an additional 154,123 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Rambus by 122.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 187,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 103,289 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Rambus during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,549,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Rambus alerts:

In other news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 5,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.32, for a total value of $96,777.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 211,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,446,718.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jae Kim sold 2,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $37,997.91. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 109,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,679,249.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,313 shares of company stock valued at $549,392. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RMBS opened at $17.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 8.46 and a quick ratio of 8.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.16, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.87. Rambus Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $18.54.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.38). Rambus had a negative net margin of 18.91% and a negative return on equity of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $56.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rambus Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Rambus declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, November 2nd that permits the company to repurchase 20,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

RMBS has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub raised Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.46.

Rambus Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. It offers DDR memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; physical interface and companion digital controller IPs for SoC designers; and industry-standard interface solutions, such as 28G, 32G, 56G, and 112G SerDes, as well as PCIe 5.0.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.