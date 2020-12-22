Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Holdings in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) by 350.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 269,930 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 210,022 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Infinera were worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Infinera by 4.4% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 41,365 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Infinera by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,266 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Infinera by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 142,355 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Infinera during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Infinera by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,779 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,205 shares during the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INFN opened at $11.04 on Tuesday. Infinera Co. has a twelve month low of $3.68 and a twelve month high of $11.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.02.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 27.33% and a negative net margin of 19.00%. The business had revenue of $340.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Infinera Co. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

INFN has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley lowered Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.38.

In other news, Director David F. Welch sold 95,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total transaction of $761,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael H. Fernicola sold 54,517 shares of Infinera stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $545,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 414,943 shares of company stock worth $3,625,281 in the last three months. 2.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series of modular and sled-based platforms to support a variety of transport network applications; 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; FlexILS open line system platform that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and 7090 and 7100 series packet transport platforms.

