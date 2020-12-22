Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Receives $77.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.33.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CFR. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Compass Point lowered Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the company from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Shares of CFR traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.14. The stock had a trading volume of 4,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,461. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 12 month low of $47.69 and a 12 month high of $98.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.58.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.31. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 22.81%. The business had revenue of $350.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.14 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. This is a positive change from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.11%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE now owns 56,035 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,583,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,906 shares of the bank’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 5,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 76.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

