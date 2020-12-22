Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Price Target Increased to $17.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cushman & Wakefield from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Cushman & Wakefield from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.50.

Shares of CWK stock opened at $14.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. Cushman & Wakefield has a twelve month low of $6.84 and a twelve month high of $20.74. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.14 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.42.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative return on equity of 17.04% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. Cushman & Wakefield’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cushman & Wakefield will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 27.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 244,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 53,300 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 182.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 267,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after acquiring an additional 173,042 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 92.4% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 369,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after acquiring an additional 177,273 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 39.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 419,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,230,000 after acquiring an additional 119,733 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 12.1% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 48,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 5,267 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Cushman & Wakefield plc provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's operating segments include the Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific. It offers integrated facilities management, project and development, portfolio administration, transaction management, and strategic consulting services; property management services, including client accounting, engineering and operations, lease compliance administration, project and development, and sustainability services; and janitorial, maintenance, critical environment management, landscaping, and office services.

