Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cushman & Wakefield plc is a real estate services firm. The Company acquires and develops commercial properties as well as provides property leasing, facilities management, tenant representation and valuation services. Cushman & Wakefield plc is based in Chicago, United States. “

Get Cushman & Wakefield alerts:

CWK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub cut Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Cushman & Wakefield stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.64. The company had a trading volume of 417,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,904. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.83 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.42. Cushman & Wakefield has a 52 week low of $6.84 and a 52 week high of $20.74.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative return on equity of 17.04% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cushman & Wakefield will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CWK. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 6.8% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 27.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 244,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after buying an additional 53,300 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 179.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 144,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 92,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the second quarter valued at $31,000. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield plc provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's operating segments include the Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific. It offers integrated facilities management, project and development, portfolio administration, transaction management, and strategic consulting services; property management services, including client accounting, engineering and operations, lease compliance administration, project and development, and sustainability services; and janitorial, maintenance, critical environment management, landscaping, and office services.

Featured Article: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cushman & Wakefield (CWK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.