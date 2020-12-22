CWV Chain (CWV) Hits 1-Day Volume of $35,057.00

CWV Chain (CURRENCY:CWV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. In the last seven days, CWV Chain has traded up 5.6% against the dollar. One CWV Chain token can now be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox and Hotbit. CWV Chain has a total market cap of $5.46 million and approximately $35,057.00 worth of CWV Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CWV Chain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002098 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004249 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.02 or 0.00140363 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00021419 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.01 or 0.00731165 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.97 or 0.00165635 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.09 or 0.00374438 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00070825 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.00 or 0.00106264 BTC.

CWV Chain Token Profile

CWV Chain’s launch date was August 10th, 2017. CWV Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,540,912,311 tokens. CWV Chain’s official Twitter account is @cryptoways. The Reddit community for CWV Chain is /r/cwv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CWV Chain’s official website is cwv.io.

Buying and Selling CWV Chain

CWV Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CWV Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CWV Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CWV Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CWV Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CWV Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.