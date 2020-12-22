CYREN (NASDAQ:CYRN) Shares Down 5.2%

CYREN Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN)’s share price traded down 5.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.99 and last traded at $1.09. 1,103,734 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 748% from the average session volume of 130,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.15.

The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $66.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.14.

CYREN (NASDAQ:CYRN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. CYREN had a negative return on equity of 79.16% and a negative net margin of 46.96%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CYREN stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CYREN Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,062,786 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned about 1.77% of CYREN as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

CYREN Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides information security solutions for protecting Web, email, and mobile transactions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Israel, and internationally. The company operates Cyren Cloud Security, a SaaS security platform, which provides Internet security services, including Web Security that provides the enforcement of Web policy and state-of-the-art threat protection for business users; DNS Security, which allows businesses to protect employees at headquarters, visitors in remote offices, customers at retail stores, or students on a campus; Email Security, a cloud-based secure email gateway; and Cloud Sandboxing that protects businesses against breaches and data loss from threats.

