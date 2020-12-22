CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

CTMX has been the subject of several other reports. Guggenheim downgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays restated a hold rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on CytomX Therapeutics from $11.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.66.

Get CytomX Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:CTMX opened at $7.83 on Monday. CytomX Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $15.44. The company has a market cap of $361.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.41.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.04. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.20% and a negative net margin of 58.13%. On average, analysts forecast that CytomX Therapeutics will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTMX. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in CytomX Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $263,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CytomX Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $112,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 5.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 9.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 103,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 9,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 38.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 66,027 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 18,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 immuno-oncology target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel drug target; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71 for solid tumors; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug for solid tumors.

Read More: Back-End Load

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for CytomX Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytomX Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.