DAO.Casino (BET) Market Cap Achieves $3.45 Million

DAO.Casino (CURRENCY:BET) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. DAO.Casino has a total market capitalization of $3.45 million and approximately $160,297.00 worth of DAO.Casino was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DAO.Casino has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One DAO.Casino token can currently be bought for about $0.0206 or 0.00000273 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DAO.Casino alerts:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,215.39 or 0.98626249 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 26.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000011 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sharkcoin (SAK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

DAO.Casino Token Profile

DAO.Casino (CRYPTO:BET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2013. DAO.Casino’s total supply is 167,270,821 tokens. DAO.Casino’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin. DAO.Casino’s official website is dao.casino.

Buying and Selling DAO.Casino

DAO.Casino can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO.Casino directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAO.Casino should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAO.Casino using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAO.Casino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAO.Casino and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.