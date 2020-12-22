Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) PT Raised to $140.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its price target hoisted by Loop Capital from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Stephens raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Truist raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $111.76.

DRI stock opened at $116.92 on Monday. Darden Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $26.15 and a fifty-two week high of $125.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.43.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 12.45% and a negative net margin of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 38.34%.

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.07, for a total transaction of $95,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,112.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,287 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 4,440 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. 82.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

