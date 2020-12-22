DATA (DTA) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $334,766.00

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. One DATA token can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DATA has traded up 12.2% against the US dollar. DATA has a market cap of $4.62 million and approximately $334,766.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00053507 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004266 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004444 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00353736 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00017584 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00029670 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004263 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002351 BTC.

DATA Token Profile

DATA (CRYPTO:DTA) is a token. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,499,993,344 tokens. DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here. DATA’s official website is data.eco. DATA’s official message board is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data.

DATA Token Trading

DATA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

