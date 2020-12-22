DaTa eXchange Price Hits $0.0194 on Top Exchanges (DTX)

DaTa eXchange (CURRENCY:DTX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. During the last week, DaTa eXchange has traded 41% higher against the dollar. One DaTa eXchange token can now be bought for approximately $0.0194 or 0.00000215 BTC on exchanges including BitForex and CoinFalcon. DaTa eXchange has a market cap of $1.49 million and $9,521.00 worth of DaTa eXchange was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DaTa eXchange alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00053867 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004216 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00004526 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $84.10 or 0.00354229 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00017310 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00030782 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004212 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002249 BTC.

About DaTa eXchange

DaTa eXchange (DTX) is a token. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. DaTa eXchange’s total supply is 225,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,968,572 tokens. DaTa eXchange’s official message board is medium.com/databrokerdao. The official website for DaTa eXchange is databrokerdao.com. DaTa eXchange’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO. The Reddit community for DaTa eXchange is /r/DatabrokerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DaTa eXchange

DaTa eXchange can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and CoinFalcon. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DaTa eXchange directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DaTa eXchange should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DaTa eXchange using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DaTa eXchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DaTa eXchange and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.