David Golub Purchases 2,000 Shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Stock

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) CEO David Golub bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.88 per share, for a total transaction of $27,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,740,399.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

David Golub also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

On Monday, December 21st, David Golub bought 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.05 per share, for a total transaction of $28,100.00.

On Wednesday, December 16th, David Golub bought 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.85 per share, for a total transaction of $27,700.00.

On Monday, December 7th, David Golub bought 1,961 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.08 per share, for a total transaction of $27,610.88.

On Friday, December 4th, David Golub bought 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.10 per share, for a total transaction of $28,200.00.

On Tuesday, December 1st, David Golub bought 1,755 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.10 per share, for a total transaction of $24,745.50.

On Friday, November 27th, David Golub bought 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.99 per share, for a total transaction of $27,980.00.

On Wednesday, November 25th, David Golub bought 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.02 per share, for a total transaction of $28,040.00.

On Wednesday, October 28th, David Golub purchased 20,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.93 per share, with a total value of $258,600.00.

On Monday, October 26th, David Golub purchased 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.28 per share, with a total value of $66,400.00.

On Friday, October 23rd, David Golub purchased 4,100 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.47 per share, with a total value of $55,227.00.

GBDC stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.79. 626,189 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 781,689. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.51 and a beta of 0.69. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.08 and a fifty-two week high of $18.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a current ratio of 6.82.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 29th. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $72.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.06 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 18.35%. Research analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.41%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.08%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub cut Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine raised Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Golub Capital BDC from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.83.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the second quarter worth $124,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 26.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,019 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the second quarter valued at $118,000. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 81.6% in the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 111,871 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 50,274 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 32.5% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 382,147 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,452,000 after purchasing an additional 93,802 shares during the period. 39.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.