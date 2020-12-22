David Lawee Sells 207,455 Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Stock

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Director David Lawee sold 207,455 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $10,376,899.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

David Lawee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 21st, David Lawee sold 146,870 shares of Lyft stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total value of $7,359,655.70.

On Wednesday, December 16th, David Lawee sold 309,249 shares of Lyft stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $15,474,819.96.

Shares of LYFT stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.51. 4,280,278 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,848,961. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.60. Lyft, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.56 and a 52-week high of $54.50.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $499.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.26 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 58.70% and a negative return on equity of 60.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post -4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LYFT. UBS Group raised their target price on Lyft from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Lyft from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Lyft from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Truist dropped their target price on Lyft from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Lyft from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.17.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lyft by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,658,697 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $615,924,000 after buying an additional 527,550 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Lyft by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,494,954 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $261,588,000 after buying an additional 512,363 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Lyft by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 4,916,408 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $135,447,000 after buying an additional 983,228 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in Lyft by 15.4% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 3,621,493 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $119,545,000 after purchasing an additional 482,209 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Lyft by 3.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,437,085 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $94,692,000 after purchasing an additional 117,794 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

