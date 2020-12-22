David S. Grayzel Sells 1,700,000 Shares of Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) Stock

Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) Director David S. Grayzel sold 1,700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total transaction of $30,770,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ SURF opened at $9.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 11.12 and a quick ratio of 11.12. Surface Oncology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.38 and a 1 year high of $10.74. The company has a market capitalization of $381.96 million, a PE ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.91.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01). Surface Oncology had a negative net margin of 70.90% and a negative return on equity of 32.89%. On average, research analysts expect that Surface Oncology, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Surface Oncology by 40.6% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 102,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 29,500 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Surface Oncology in the third quarter valued at about $85,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Surface Oncology in the third quarter valued at about $275,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Surface Oncology in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Surface Oncology in the third quarter valued at about $12,448,000. Institutional investors own 55.59% of the company’s stock.

SURF has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Surface Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Surface Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Surface Oncology in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Surface Oncology in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.19.

About Surface Oncology

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company develops human immunoglobulin isotype G4 monoclonal antibodies, including SRF231 inhibiting CD47; NZV930 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; SRF388 targeting interleukin 27; and SRF813 targeting CD112R.

