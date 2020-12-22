DECOIN (DTEP) Price Tops $0.0697 on Major Exchanges

DECOIN (CURRENCY:DTEP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 22nd. DECOIN has a market capitalization of $3.76 million and approximately $160,655.00 worth of DECOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DECOIN coin can now be purchased for $0.0697 or 0.00000299 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including VinDAX and Cat.Ex. During the last seven days, DECOIN has traded up 21.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 36.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000333 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SuperSwap (SUPER) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00010519 BTC.

Relevant (REL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00004687 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00017871 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001123 BTC.

DECOIN Coin Profile

DTEP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 1st, 2018. DECOIN’s total supply is 75,401,427 coins and its circulating supply is 53,986,760 coins. DECOIN’s official website is www.decoin.io. DECOIN’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DECOIN

DECOIN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cat.Ex and VinDAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DECOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DECOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

