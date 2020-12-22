Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.89.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DAL shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 11th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th.

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 13,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total value of $498,112.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,771,957.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 51,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $1,917,139.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 264,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,756,101.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 255,487 shares of company stock valued at $9,077,952 over the last 90 days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 102.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 418.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 55.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $40.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88. The firm has a market cap of $25.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.43. Delta Air Lines has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $62.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.94.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($3.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.10) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 75.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines will post -10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

