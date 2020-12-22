Desire (DSR) One Day Volume Tops $14,073.00

Desire (CURRENCY:DSR) traded up 19.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 22nd. During the last seven days, Desire has traded up 8.5% against the dollar. Desire has a market cap of $19,427.55 and $14,073.00 worth of Desire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Desire coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge, Mercatox, CoinExchange and Stocks.Exchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Desire

DSR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 15th, 2017. Desire’s total supply is 10,869,488 coins and its circulating supply is 10,269,488 coins. Desire’s official website is www.desire-crypto.com. The Reddit community for Desire is /r/desireCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Desire’s official Twitter account is @DesireCoin.

Buying and Selling Desire

Desire can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Desire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Desire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Desire using one of the exchanges listed above.

