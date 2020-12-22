Desire (DSR) Price Tops $0.0021

Desire (CURRENCY:DSR) traded up 31.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 22nd. One Desire coin can now be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Mercatox. During the last seven days, Desire has traded 35.1% higher against the US dollar. Desire has a market cap of $21,380.74 and $12,034.00 worth of Desire was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,133.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $612.35 or 0.02647005 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $109.22 or 0.00472115 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.61 or 0.01359970 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.19 or 0.00657867 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005868 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.32 or 0.00291012 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00026203 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00071986 BTC.

Desire Profile

Desire is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 15th, 2017. Desire’s total supply is 10,869,488 coins and its circulating supply is 10,269,488 coins. Desire’s official Twitter account is @DesireCoin. The official website for Desire is www.desire-crypto.com. The Reddit community for Desire is /r/desireCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Desire Coin Trading

Desire can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Desire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Desire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Desire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

