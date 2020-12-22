Dether (DTH) Trading 77.5% Higher This Week

Dether (CURRENCY:DTH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 22nd. In the last week, Dether has traded up 77.5% against the dollar. Dether has a market capitalization of $341,225.28 and approximately $6.00 worth of Dether was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dether token can now be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and Ethfinex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00053226 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004329 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00004678 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $81.32 or 0.00351524 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00017603 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004322 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00027236 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Dether Token Profile

DTH is a token. It launched on July 24th, 2017. Dether’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,000,000 tokens. Dether’s official Twitter account is @dether_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dether’s official website is dether.io. The Reddit community for Dether is /r/Dether and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Dether

Dether can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dether should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

