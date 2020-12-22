Dether Price Tops $0.0043 on Major Exchanges (DTH)

Dether (CURRENCY:DTH) traded up 25% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. Dether has a market capitalization of $363,000.33 and approximately $168.00 worth of Dether was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dether token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex and IDEX. In the last seven days, Dether has traded up 60% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dether alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00053037 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004232 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004668 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $81.43 or 0.00344340 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00017229 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00030205 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004228 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Dether Profile

DTH is a token. It launched on July 24th, 2017. Dether’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Dether is /r/Dether and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dether is dether.io. Dether’s official Twitter account is @dether_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dether

Dether can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dether should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dether Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dether and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.