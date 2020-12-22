DHT (NYSE:DHT) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DHT (NYSE:DHT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DHT MARITIME INC., formerly Double Hull Tankers, Inc. operates a fleet of double-hull crude oil tankers on international routes. DHT’s modern fleet consists of three Very Large Crude Carriers, two Suezmax tankers and four Aframax tankers. DHT intends to pursue a strategy of providing shareholders with a stable and visible distribution and also position the Company to use its incremental cash flow to fund future growth opportunities. “

Get DHT alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on DHT from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating and set a $7.70 target price on shares of DHT in a report on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub lowered DHT from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded DHT from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.85.

NYSE:DHT opened at $5.28 on Friday. DHT has a 12-month low of $4.52 and a 12-month high of $8.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $778.38 million, a P/E ratio of 2.60 and a beta of -0.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.41.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The shipping company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $117.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.30 million. DHT had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 42.24%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DHT will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 17th. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 140.35%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DHT in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DHT in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of DHT in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of DHT in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co acquired a new stake in shares of DHT in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. 52.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, Oslo, and Norway. As of March 19, 2020, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DHT (DHT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.