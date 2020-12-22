Diamond Platform Token (DPT) Price Tops $0.84 on Top Exchanges

Diamond Platform Token (CURRENCY:DPT) traded 52.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. Over the last week, Diamond Platform Token has traded down 60.9% against the US dollar. Diamond Platform Token has a market cap of $1.45 million and approximately $14.00 worth of Diamond Platform Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Diamond Platform Token token can currently be bought for $0.84 or 0.00003620 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and LocalTrade.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00054143 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004293 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004462 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.93 or 0.00355779 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00017663 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004290 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00027393 BTC.

Diamond Platform Token Profile

Diamond Platform Token is a token. It launched on September 6th, 2018. Diamond Platform Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,722,890 tokens. Diamond Platform Token’s official Twitter account is @delivererspower. The Reddit community for Diamond Platform Token is /r/cdiamondcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Diamond Platform Token’s official website is cdiamondcoin.com. The official message board for Diamond Platform Token is medium.com/Cdiamondcoin.

Diamond Platform Token Token Trading

Diamond Platform Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and LocalTrade. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond Platform Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Diamond Platform Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Diamond Platform Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

