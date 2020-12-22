Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Upgraded at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have $170.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Digital Realty Trust has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $160.40.

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $134.65 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $105.00 and a 1 year high of $165.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $137.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.08. The company has a market cap of $37.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.74, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($1.62). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.32 million. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 5.31%. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $245,641.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,641. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew Power sold 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $2,402,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,402,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,024 shares of company stock valued at $10,659,073 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,288,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,009,595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268,277 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 5.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,187,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,696,520,000 after buying an additional 1,385,679 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 7.3% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 9,532,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,354,593,000 after buying an additional 651,500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 5.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,902,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $425,958,000 after buying an additional 161,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 13.4% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,775,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $407,305,000 after buying an additional 328,076 shares in the last quarter. 91.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

