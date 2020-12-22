Digitex City Trading Down 33.3% This Week (DGTX)

Digitex City (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. Digitex City has a market capitalization of $12.57 million and approximately $2.07 million worth of Digitex City was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Digitex City has traded 33.3% lower against the US dollar. One Digitex City token can currently be purchased for about $0.0135 or 0.00000057 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00053041 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004272 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00004581 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $82.36 or 0.00351497 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00017464 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004267 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00027149 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Digitex City Token Profile

Digitex City (CRYPTO:DGTX) is a token. Digitex City’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 tokens. Digitex City’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures. Digitex City’s official website is digitexcity.com. The official message board for Digitex City is digitexfutures.com/news.

Digitex City Token Trading

Digitex City can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex City directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex City should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digitex City using one of the exchanges listed above.

