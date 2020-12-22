DigixDAO Reaches Market Capitalization of $16.27 Million (DGD)

DigixDAO (CURRENCY:DGD) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. In the last seven days, DigixDAO has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar. One DigixDAO token can now be bought for $117.22 or 0.00506232 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DigixDAO has a total market capitalization of $16.27 million and approximately $146,455.00 worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00052862 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004322 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004490 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $79.94 or 0.00345236 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00017699 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004319 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00027035 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002135 BTC.

DigixDAO Token Profile

DigixDAO (DGD) is a N/A token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 138,807 tokens. The official website for DigixDAO is digix.global/dgd. DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DigixDAO is medium.com/@digix. The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The DAO token is built on ethereum. The ICO – or initial coin offering – raised $5.5million to acquire the 85% of the DGD tokens. “

Buying and Selling DigixDAO

DigixDAO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigixDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigixDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigixDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

