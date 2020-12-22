DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim lowered shares of DISH Network from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DISH Network from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DISH Network from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of DISH Network from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of DISH Network from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.33.

Get DISH Network alerts:

NASDAQ DISH opened at $29.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 2.04. DISH Network has a 52-week low of $17.09 and a 52-week high of $42.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that DISH Network will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Thomas A. Cullen sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $1,222,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 53.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 12.2% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 3.0% during the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 13,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 1.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 30,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 26.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 3.2% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. 42.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

Further Reading: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.