DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 12th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th.

NYSE:DNP traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.27. 465,969 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 522,557. DNP Select Income Fund has a 12-month low of $6.76 and a 12-month high of $13.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.55.

About DNP Select Income Fund

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

