Doctors Coin (DRS) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $27,517.00

Doctors Coin (CURRENCY:DRS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. One Doctors Coin token can currently be bought for $0.72 or 0.00003036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Doctors Coin has traded up 4.2% against the dollar. Doctors Coin has a total market cap of $164.40 million and $27,517.00 worth of Doctors Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00015489 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 32.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000124 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Doctors Coin Token Profile

Doctors Coin (DRS) is a PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2016. Doctors Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 229,741,603 tokens. The official website for Doctors Coin is drscoin.net. Doctors Coin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalRupees. The official message board for Doctors Coin is t.me/beautypaycoin.

Doctors Coin Token Trading

Doctors Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doctors Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Doctors Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Doctors Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

