Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Position Trimmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 285,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 48,225 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.23% of Donaldson worth $13,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Donaldson stock opened at $56.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.08 and a 1-year high of $58.32.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $636.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.20 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 25.84%. Donaldson’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DCI shares. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Donaldson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Donaldson from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.40.

In related news, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.41, for a total value of $54,410.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,337,724.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 8,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total transaction of $425,062.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,387 shares in the company, valued at $1,841,424.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.