Dragon Victory International (NASDAQ:LYL) Shares Gap Down to $2.53

Dragon Victory International Limited (NASDAQ:LYL) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.53, but opened at $2.32. Dragon Victory International shares last traded at $2.33, with a volume of 220 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Dragon Victory International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th.

Get Dragon Victory International alerts:

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.86.

About Dragon Victory International (NASDAQ:LYL)

Dragon Victory International Limited operates a reward-based crowdfunding platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Crowdfunding Platform Service, Incubation Services, Finder's Fees Services, and Auto-Parts Procurement Services. It operates 5etou, an online crowdfunding platform at 5etou.cn that enables project searching for funding to connect with funding sources.

Featured Story: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Dragon Victory International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dragon Victory International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.