DragonVein One Day Volume Reaches $5,307.00 (DVC)

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. One DragonVein token can now be purchased for $0.0402 or 0.00000171 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, DragonVein has traded 17.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. DragonVein has a market capitalization of $6.17 million and approximately $5,307.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DragonVein alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,460.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $313.88 or 0.01337898 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00074035 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.85 or 0.00276427 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001945 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00005182 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000451 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000044 BTC.

DragonVein Token Profile

DragonVein is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,359,950 tokens. DragonVein’s official website is www.dragonvein.io. DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DragonVein

DragonVein can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DragonVein should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DragonVein using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DragonVein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DragonVein and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.