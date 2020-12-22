DubaiCoin Trading 11.7% Lower Over Last Week (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. Over the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar. DubaiCoin has a total market capitalization of $666,996.63 and $14,295.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DubaiCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000666 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00030926 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00010917 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00005452 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00007326 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002023 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005078 BTC.

About DubaiCoin

DubaiCoin (DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DubaiCoin

DubaiCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

