Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Stock Position Decreased by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 93.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 140,596 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 609,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,717,000 after purchasing an additional 19,966 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 18,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 6,633 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 7.2% in the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DUK. BidaskClub raised Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.42.

NYSE DUK opened at $89.10 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $62.13 and a 52-week high of $103.79.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.28%.

In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $324,205.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Article: What is dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.