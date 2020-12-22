E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Given Buy Rating at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets reissued their buy rating on shares of E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group raised E.On from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded E.On from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of E.On from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut E.On from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. E.On has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Get E.On alerts:

Shares of EONGY opened at $10.68 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.30. E.On has a fifty-two week low of $8.11 and a fifty-two week high of $12.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.90.

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions, such as power, gas, and heat to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

Further Reading: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.