Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.071 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

NYSE:ETX opened at $21.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.33. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a 1 year low of $16.10 and a 1 year high of $22.75.

About Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

