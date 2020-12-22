Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.066 per share on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Shares of NYSE:EFR opened at $12.94 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.65 and its 200 day moving average is $11.96. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $13.89.

About Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

