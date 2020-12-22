eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) SVP Pete Thompson Sells 853 Shares

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) SVP Pete Thompson sold 853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.63, for a total transaction of $45,746.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $793,777.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Pete Thompson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 19th, Pete Thompson sold 2,094 shares of eBay stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $104,700.00.

Shares of EBAY opened at $51.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.02 and a 12-month high of $61.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.26.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of eBay in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of eBay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of eBay from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.64.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in eBay by 70.7% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 512 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in eBay in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in eBay in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in eBay in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in eBay by 392.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 739 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

