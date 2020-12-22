EchoLink Market Capitalization Tops $909,484.37 (EKO)

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 22nd. Over the last seven days, EchoLink has traded 14.8% lower against the dollar. EchoLink has a total market cap of $909,484.37 and approximately $156,991.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EchoLink token can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, HitBTC, Huobi and LBank.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get EchoLink alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00053602 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004269 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004450 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.27 or 0.00355194 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00017602 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004266 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00029225 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002394 BTC.

About EchoLink

EchoLink (CRYPTO:EKO) is a token. It launched on January 20th, 2018. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official message board for EchoLink is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo. The official website for EchoLink is echolink.info. EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1. The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

EchoLink Token Trading

EchoLink can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Hotbit, LBank and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EchoLink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EchoLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EchoLink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EchoLink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.