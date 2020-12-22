Elcoin Hits One Day Volume of $15.00 (EL)

Elcoin (CURRENCY:EL) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. Elcoin has a market cap of $18,471.82 and approximately $15.00 worth of Elcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Elcoin has traded 74.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Elcoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004248 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.04 or 0.00140370 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00021733 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $168.78 or 0.00717010 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.63 or 0.00176866 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.12 or 0.00374376 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00069529 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.65 or 0.00104718 BTC.

Elcoin Coin Profile

Elcoin’s total supply is 20,935,289 coins and its circulating supply is 11,208,967 coins. Elcoin’s official website is elcoin.space. Elcoin’s official Twitter account is @7elephantru and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Elcoin Coin Trading

Elcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Elcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.