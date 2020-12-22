Electromed (NASDAQ:ELMD) Shares Down 2.5%

Shares of Electromed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMD) fell 2.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.78 and last traded at $9.96. 66,639 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 134,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.22.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.37.

About Electromed (NASDAQ:ELMD)

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of all ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system; SmartVest SQL System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology with personalized HFCWO therapy management portal for patients with compromised pulmonary function.

