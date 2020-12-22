Electrovaya (OTCMKTS:EFLVF) Trading Down 0.8%

Electrovaya Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFLVF) shares dropped 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.21 and last traded at $1.24. Approximately 514,116 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 343% from the average daily volume of 115,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.25.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.99 and its 200-day moving average is $0.59.

Electrovaya Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EFLVF)

Electrovaya Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets lithium-ion based battery products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It provides lithium-ion batteries and systems for materials handling electric vehicles (MHEVs) and other electric transportation applications, as well as for electric stationary storage and other battery markets.

